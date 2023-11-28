K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

K-Bro Linen Price Performance

Shares of K-Bro Linen stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$35.00. 1,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,311. The stock has a market cap of C$374.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.54, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.46. K-Bro Linen has a 12 month low of C$26.90 and a 12 month high of C$35.60.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KBL shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Acumen Capital boosted their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

About K-Bro Linen

(Get Free Report)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.