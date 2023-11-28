K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.00

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$35.00 and last traded at C$34.61, with a volume of 2657 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$34.99.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is 95.24%.
K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.
