K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.00

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$35.00 and last traded at C$34.61, with a volume of 2657 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$34.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

K-Bro Linen Price Performance

K-Bro Linen Dividend Announcement

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$369.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

