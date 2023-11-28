Karpus Management Inc. Buys 108,615 Shares of abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend (NYSE:AGD)

Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend (NYSE:AGD – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,615 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGD. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend by 14.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend by 8.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend by 22.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 634,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after buying an additional 115,786 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend by 6.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 8,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend by 21.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter.

Get abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend alerts:

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,394. abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $10.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.14.

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Announces Dividend

About abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

(Free Report)

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.