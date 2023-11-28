Karpus Management Inc. Cuts Position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Karpus Management Inc. cut its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,218 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCX. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 11.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,528,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,918,000 after buying an additional 256,075 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 15.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,365,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,389,000 after buying an additional 180,185 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 8.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,069,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,727,000 after buying an additional 167,409 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the second quarter valued at about $1,474,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 98.7% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 104,997 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BCX traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $8.96. 83,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,607. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.13. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $10.59.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0518 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%.

(Free Report)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.