Karpus Management Inc. Cuts Stake in DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET)

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its holdings in DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,600 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 3.83% of DUET Acquisition worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUET. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DUET Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in DUET Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in DUET Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in DUET Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $523,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DUET Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

DUET traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.78. 6,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,264. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average of $10.65. DUET Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $11.83.

DUET Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

