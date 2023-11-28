Karpus Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Karpus Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,950 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $76.02. 920,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,726,941. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.47.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

