Karpus Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC)

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of RF Acquisition worth $6,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in RF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in RF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in RF Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $351,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in RF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $528,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in RF Acquisition by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 55,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. 52.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:RFAC remained flat at $10.67 during midday trading on Tuesday. 398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,944. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.55. RF Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $11.70.

RF Acquisition Profile

RF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services, media, technology, retail, interpersonal communication, transportation, and education sectors.

