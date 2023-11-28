Karpus Management Inc. Grows Stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) by 2,461.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 492,253 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust were worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 272.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 150,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,094,220.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,866,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,386,343.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 6,922,490 shares of company stock worth $47,051,576 in the last three months.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE BIGZ traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $7.17. The stock had a trading volume of 523,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,095. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average of $7.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0453 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

