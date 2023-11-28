Karpus Management Inc. Has $2.46 Million Stake in Plutonian Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTN)

Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in Plutonian Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTN – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,610 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned 3.16% of Plutonian Acquisition worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Plutonian Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Plutonian Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Plutonian Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Plutonian Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Plutonian Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plutonian Acquisition Price Performance

PLTN remained flat at $10.59 during trading on Tuesday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,645. Plutonian Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average is $10.50.

Plutonian Acquisition Company Profile

Plutonian Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire businesses on companies engaged in metaverse technologies, tourism, and e-commerce related industries in the Asia-Pacific region.

