Karpus Management Inc. Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW)

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its position in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,610 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $4,322,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 364.6% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 151,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 118,880 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 30.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 341,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,119,000 after acquiring an additional 79,946 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 100.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 130,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 65,396 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 385,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,457,000 after acquiring an additional 56,504 shares during the period.

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

ICOW stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $30.21. 138,656 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.90.

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37.

The Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (ICOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the FTSE Developed Ex-US Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. ICOW was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

