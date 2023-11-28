Karpus Management Inc. Has $4.84 Million Stake in Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXD)

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its position in Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Fintech Ecosystem Development were worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FEXD. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fintech Ecosystem Development during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development in the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development in the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development in the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development in the 1st quarter valued at $580,000.

Fintech Ecosystem Development Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FEXD stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,391. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.64. Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Fintech Ecosystem Development Company Profile

Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the financial technology development sector in South Asia.

