Karpus Management Inc. Has $6.19 Million Stock Position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Free Report) by 700.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302,697 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II were worth $6,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the second quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA EOS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.57. The company had a trading volume of 47,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,181. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.49. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $18.70.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.1152 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 7.72%.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

