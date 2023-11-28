Karpus Management Inc. Has $8.71 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 858,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,984 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $8,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 6,020,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,104,000 after buying an additional 76,224 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,468,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,693,000 after acquiring an additional 265,907 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,380,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,164,000 after acquiring an additional 95,565 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 747,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,584,000 after acquiring an additional 60,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 644,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after acquiring an additional 290,093 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of BTZ traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.03. 93,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,288. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $11.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0839 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.04%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Featured Stories

