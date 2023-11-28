Karpus Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKU)

Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 742,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,621,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned 9.85% of Oak Woods Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition in the second quarter worth $103,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $1,030,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $1,181,000. 47.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oak Woods Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OAKU remained flat at $10.48 on Tuesday. 2,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,552. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.47. Oak Woods Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $10.55.

Oak Woods Acquisition Company Profile

Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses that have their primary operations in technology-enabled healthcare services industry located in the Asia-pacific region.

