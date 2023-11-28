Karpus Management Inc. Sells 11,500 Shares of Southport Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PORT)

Karpus Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Southport Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PORT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Southport Acquisition worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PORT. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Southport Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $5,365,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southport Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,778,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southport Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $635,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Southport Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $827,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southport Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Southport Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PORT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.64. 42,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,516. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.54. Southport Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $11.66.

Southport Acquisition Company Profile

Southport Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of financial software space with a focus on mortgage and real estate verticals.

