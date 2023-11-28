Karpus Management Inc. Sells 12,770 Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,770 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,612,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,162,000 after purchasing an additional 23,648 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,027,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 12,186 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 837,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after purchasing an additional 96,042 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 744,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 56,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,716,000.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BHK traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $10.26. The company had a trading volume of 59,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,441. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.23. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $11.70.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0746 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

