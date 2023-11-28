Karpus Management Inc. Sells 2,013 Shares of Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA)

Karpus Management Inc. lowered its position in Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 702,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 2.17% of Investcorp India Acquisition worth $7,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVCA. State Street Corp bought a new position in Investcorp India Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Investcorp India Acquisition by 24.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Investcorp India Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $323,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new position in Investcorp India Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $526,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Investcorp India Acquisition by 70.0% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Investcorp India Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

IVCA traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.87. The stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,376. Investcorp India Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $11.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.76.

Investcorp India Acquisition Profile

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Investcorp Acquisition Corp.

