Karpus Management Inc. Sells 32,487 Shares of Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA)

Karpus Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,487 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 3.33% of Alpha Star Acquisition worth $5,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Alpha Star Acquisition by 214.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $51,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Alpha Star Acquisition by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Alpha Star Acquisition by 36.6% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Star Acquisition Stock Performance

ALSA remained flat at $11.16 during trading on Tuesday. 11,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,264. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.91. Alpha Star Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $11.66.

Alpha Star Acquisition Profile

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

