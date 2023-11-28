Karpus Management Inc. Sells 36,381 Shares of AIB Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AIB)

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of AIB Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AIB – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 308,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,381 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of AIB Acquisition worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of AIB Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of AIB Acquisition by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AIB Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,680,985,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AIB Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $675,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in AIB Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,729,000. Institutional investors own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

AIB stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.28. 301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,645. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.05. AIB Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $12.25.

AIB Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the fintech industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

