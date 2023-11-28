Karpus Management Inc. Sells 51,190 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,190 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $9,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWC. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 17,629 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 742.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 48,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 190.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

EWC traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.61. 635,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,805. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.16. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $36.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

