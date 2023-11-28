Karpus Management Inc. Sells 6,700 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE)

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 389,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 179.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 307,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 197,540 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 99,061 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $874,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $540,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 235,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 50,944 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:MUE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.61. The company had a trading volume of 43,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,996. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.42. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $10.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

