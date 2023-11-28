Karpus Management Inc. Takes $8.23 Million Position in Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT)

Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 810,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,233,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth $1,645,000. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth $762,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth $134,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth $1,232,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Ares Acquisition Co. II Stock Performance

Shares of AACT remained flat at $10.36 during trading hours on Tuesday. 71,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,019. Ares Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.30.

About Ares Acquisition Co. II

Ares Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

