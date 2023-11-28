Katanga Mining Limited (KAT.TO) (TSE:KAT) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Katanga Mining Limited (KAT.TO) (TSE:KAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 130,750 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 543,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
Katanga Mining Limited (KAT.TO) Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.79 billion and a PE ratio of -0.83.
About Katanga Mining Limited (KAT.TO)
Katanga Mining Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the copper and cobalt mining, and related activities in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It is involved in the exploration, mining, refurbishment, rehabilitation, development, and operation of the Kamoto/Mashamba East mining complex; the Kamoto Oliveira Virgule copper and cobalt mine; T17 open pit and underground mines; various oxide open pit resources; the Kamoto concentrator; and the Luilu metallurgical plant.
Recommended Stories
