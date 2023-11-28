Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 77,800 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K) Stock

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total transaction of $4,061,938.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,398,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,922,005.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kellanova stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,212,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,210. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $74.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. Kellanova’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 100.84%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kellanova from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.54.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Kellanova by 902.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 491.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kellanova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

