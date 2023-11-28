Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,975 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,521,000 after buying an additional 9,977 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.6% in the second quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.5% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,466 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,554,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $588,471,000 after acquiring an additional 464,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LULU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 1.0 %

LULU traded down $4.50 on Tuesday, reaching $431.17. The company had a trading volume of 209,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,042. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $398.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $383.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a PE ratio of 55.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.58 and a 1 year high of $437.81.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Articles

