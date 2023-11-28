Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 106,932.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 532,163,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,670,846,000 after buying an additional 531,666,682 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $1,040,194,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,692,080,000 after buying an additional 5,748,969 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 360.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,144,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,077,000 after buying an additional 4,810,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101,479.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,482,000 after buying an additional 4,107,895 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.96.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $183.72. The company had a trading volume of 712,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,217. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.81. The company has a market cap of $91.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.37. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $200.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

