Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 33,826 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,425 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 33,826 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,406,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,192,584,000 after buying an additional 2,797,885 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,628,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $559,230,000 after acquiring an additional 59,941 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,807,842 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $449,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $447,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,331 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 39.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,702,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $300,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,416 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

WBA traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $19.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,081,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,133,953. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.63. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average is $26.26.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently -53.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on WBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

