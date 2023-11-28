Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 923 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $4,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 300.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.82. The stock had a trading volume of 48,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,938. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $77.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.01 and its 200 day moving average is $73.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

