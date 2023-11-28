Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $76.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,698,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,922,878. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $76.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.44.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
