Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 323.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.38.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $240.01. 316,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,119. The company has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.05. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.90.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total transaction of $33,036,421.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 681,792 shares in the company, valued at $165,177,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

