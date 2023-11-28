Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,356 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 2.10% of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF worth $4,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEF. Financial Services Advisory Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 83.4% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 7,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 305,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,181,000 after buying an additional 64,756 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF Price Performance

DEF traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,975. Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF has a 1-year low of $59.14 and a 1-year high of $70.92. The company has a market cap of $222.56 million, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.11 and a 200-day moving average of $67.40.

Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

Featured Stories

