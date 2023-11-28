Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,931,025,000 after purchasing an additional 900,154,588 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2,138.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,172,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,779,000 after buying an additional 27,869,272 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,473,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,544,000 after buying an additional 167,107 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,663,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,043,000 after buying an additional 100,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,051,000 after buying an additional 90,483 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VV traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $208.42. 29,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $170.80 and a 12 month high of $210.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.19.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

