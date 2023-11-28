Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,158 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,257,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,521,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748,670 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $73,608,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,421,000 after purchasing an additional 409,637 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 260.5% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 550,159 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,365,000 after buying an additional 397,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aventail Capital Group LP raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 755.1% during the 1st quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 427,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $57,789,000 after buying an additional 377,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on FANG. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $425,302.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $1,252,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,385.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $425,302.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ FANG traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $154.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,583. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.98. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $171.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.81 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

