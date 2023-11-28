Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $4.50 Million Stock Position in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Artesian Resources were worth $4,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARTNA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Artesian Resources by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 56.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 347.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 24.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 26.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Artesian Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Artesian Resources Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARTNA traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,717. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.11 million, a PE ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Artesian Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $63.00.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 7.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Artesian Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.36%.

About Artesian Resources

(Free Report)

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Further Reading

