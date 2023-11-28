Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $4.92 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1,372.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,277,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,623 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 70,532.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,611,000 after buying an additional 636,203 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,708,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,690,312,000 after acquiring an additional 528,377 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,077,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,858,605,000 after acquiring an additional 452,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,143,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $527,965,000 after acquiring an additional 440,303 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $471.56. The stock had a trading volume of 53,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,693. The company has a 50-day moving average of $461.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $449.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $414.56 and a fifty-two week high of $549.87. The company has a market cap of $71.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.42.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $502.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $500.20.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

