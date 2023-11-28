Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $5.39 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2023

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYYFree Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,238 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.9% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 204,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,153,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.8% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth approximately $3,246,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.8% during the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 276,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,491,000 after purchasing an additional 15,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,079. The company has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.94 and a 200 day moving average of $70.54. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $87.21.

Sysco (NYSE:SYYGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.30.

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

