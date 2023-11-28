Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 247.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,549 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,498 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,049,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 359.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,947,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,213,000 after acquiring an additional 14,823,508 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,195,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $326,990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523,848 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 343.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,558,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854,979 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2,536.9% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,936,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $44,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 595,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,229,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.81. 2,483,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,686,563. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 41.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also

