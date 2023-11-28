Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,963 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 97,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 16,315 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 144,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 44,576 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $338,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,418,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Stock Performance

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock remained flat at $19.82 during midday trading on Tuesday. 3,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,699. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $21.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.77.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

