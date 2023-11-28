Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,040 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $5,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CALF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,171,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 48.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,160,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327,805 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,554,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,321 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,861,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,746,000 after purchasing an additional 174,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 454.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,736,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,097,000 after buying an additional 1,423,174 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS:CALF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.18. 1,562,648 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.1509 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

