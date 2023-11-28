Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 101,753 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,753 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,807,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 195.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 98,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 64,805 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 61.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,390,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,358,000 after purchasing an additional 529,592 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 327,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after buying an additional 42,532 shares during the period. Finally, Owen LaRue LLC raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Owen LaRue LLC now owns 84,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 12,674 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Price Performance

SDVY traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.04. 62,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $30.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.95 and a 200 day moving average of $28.27.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0982 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.