Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 15,602 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,766 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,602 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 10.9% in the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 16,690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Stevard LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,937,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DVN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.94.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DVN remained flat at $44.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 877,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,896,502. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $42.59 and a twelve month high of $70.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

