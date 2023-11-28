Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,848 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,617,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,640,000 after purchasing an additional 342,468 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,755,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 141,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after buying an additional 13,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $476.93. The stock had a trading volume of 107,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,383. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $544.01. The firm has a market cap of $112.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $454.56 and a 200 day moving average of $454.23.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ELV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.82.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

