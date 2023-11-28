Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,670 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 54,069,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,132,802,000 after acquiring an additional 486,544 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,540,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,383,000 after buying an additional 418,477 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,466,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,585,000 after buying an additional 436,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,205,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MET stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,617,339. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.62. The company has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $77.33.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.45.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

