Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,907 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,217,075,000 after buying an additional 9,520,067 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,354,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,717.5% in the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 216,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,671,000 after purchasing an additional 208,816 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 190.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 232,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,107,000 after purchasing an additional 152,394 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 115.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,913,000 after purchasing an additional 151,772 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $465.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,545. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $500.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $450.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $465.27.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

