Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Purchased by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,123,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 610,691 shares during the period. Kilroy Realty accounts for 2.1% of Senvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Senvest Management LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $63,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,235,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 6,050.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,199,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,867,000 after buying an additional 1,180,098 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,230,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,250,000 after buying an additional 1,059,563 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 15.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,035,000 after buying an additional 811,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,219,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,714,000 after buying an additional 583,920 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KRC. Bank of America lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.82.

In other news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $136,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRC stock traded up $1.38 on Tuesday, hitting $31.83. The stock had a trading volume of 786,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.96. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $44.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.76%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the "company", "Kilroy") is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

