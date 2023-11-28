Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Shares Up 5.4%

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.09 and last traded at $32.08. Approximately 934,021 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,141,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.45.

KRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.82.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.76%.

In related news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $133,476.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,276.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the "company", "Kilroy") is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

