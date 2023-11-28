Kincora Copper (CVE:KCC) Trading Up 16.7%

Kincora Copper Limited (CVE:KCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 205,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 321% from the average daily volume of 48,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Kincora Copper Trading Up 16.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.59.

About Kincora Copper

Kincora Copper Limited engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Mongolia and Australia. It primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Trundle Project, including one license covering an area of 167km2 located in the Junee-Narromine volcanic belt of the Macquarie Arc.

