Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,478,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,856,359 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up approximately 0.8% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Kinder Morgan worth $94,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 37.8% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 30.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,089,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,955,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.39. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.96.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.73%.

A number of research firms have commented on KMI. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

