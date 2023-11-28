Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Short Interest Update

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 69.2% from the October 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KGSPY shares. Societe Generale cut shares of Kingspan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kingspan Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kingspan Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of KGSPY traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,778. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.31. Kingspan Group has a 52 week low of $47.35 and a 52 week high of $85.78.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light + Air, Water + Energy, Data + Flooring, and Roofing + Waterproofing.

