Kinovo (LON:KINO) Price Target Raised to GBX 65 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Kinovo (LON:KINO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 62 ($0.78) to GBX 65 ($0.82) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.00% from the stock’s current price.

Kinovo Trading Up 1.0 %

KINO traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 50 ($0.63). 147,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,518. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 53.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 49.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 833.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Kinovo has a 52 week low of GBX 27 ($0.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 65 ($0.82).

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinovo

In other Kinovo news, insider David Bullen purchased 19,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of £9,904.44 ($12,510.34). 50.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinovo

Kinovo plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities, public buildings, industrial and commercial, and education and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Mechanical Services, Building Services, and Electrical Services segments.

